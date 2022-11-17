Not Available

Gone for the Moment (2019) is a short war film directed and edited by Josiah Dunjey. The film stars Peter Sullivan as Charles Seymour among other notable cast members such as Lachlan Macritchie (Private Bridges) and Carla da Silva (Lily Blackwood). Produced and written by Peter Sullivan, the film follows Charles Seymour (Peter Sullivan) throughout his Italian campaign as an Australian in WW2. Charles feels it is necessary for him to go and fight in the war although his wife Lily Blackwood (Carla da Silva) thinks otherwise.