Gone in 60 Seconds 2

For the first time in history you'll be able to see the last unfinished film from one of the greatest car-chase filmmaker's (Halicki) that ever lived, who loved to chase, wreck and destroy anything on four wheels. He bought over 400 cars to devour. It's one of the most amazing car crash chases ever filmed! Halicki reprises his role as the legendary car booster... on the run from some killers and the police he boost a Semi Tractor-Trailer... the chase destroys half the city... the other half is destroyed by the 'Slicer' (a custom built wedge car). The car is unstoppable - it can flip any truck or car in it's speeding path! You'll see why they nick named Halicki "The Car-Crash-King." You won't believe your eyes - you'll watch it again and again... the action never stops!