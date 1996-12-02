Gone in a Heartbeat

When teenage students kidnap Jan Hale they do not mean her any real harm - they just want enough ransom money from her husband Mark to afford a life of luxury. However, when they leave Jan handcuffed to the steering wheel of their car in the freezing cold, they are not aware that she suffers from a potentially fatal heart condition. Mark is racing against time as he and the police play a game of cat and mouse with the kidnappers, aware that he may never see his wife alive again.
|Jill Eikenberry
|Jan Hale
|James Marsden
|Michael Haller
|Shane Meier
|David Rattray
|Michael MacRae
|Special Agent
|Robert Wisden
|Chief Alpert
|Michael Tucker
|Mark Hale
