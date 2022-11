Not Available

Female writer Ho (Siqin Gaowa) has just published her new book and is busy with various promotional events. While immersing herself in her successful career, Ho squeezes some time to visit her 80-year-old mother on her way home. When she arrives at the doorstep, however, Ho discovers that her mother's eyesight has deteriorated to the point that she does not recognize her daughter, and the sense of guilt sets off to overwhelm Ho...