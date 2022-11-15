Gone Shopping

Not Available

A satirical drama about how a nation's obsession with shopping changes the course of one woman's life. Clara, a forty year old 'tai tai' (wealthy lady of leisure) faces a mid life crisis and decides to runaway to the only place that has ever made any sense to her - the shopping centres. As she lives there, Clara crosses paths with other 'creatures' of the mall, namely Renu, an eight-year old latchkey kid who has been abandoned by her parents in a 24 hour mall and Aaron, an angst-y twenty three year old who skives work to hang out at the mall with his friends. Together, these characters lead audiences through a journey of love, loss and liberation through the heart of Singapore where they find that their dreams can be bought and broken.