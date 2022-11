Not Available

After his father's death, a young man (Gregor Bakovic) uses the black mourning flag and sews himself a pair of trousers. He then takes a train trip and meets a variety of bizarre characters, including a stowaway, a deaf-mute duo, a balloon-seller, a bird enthusiast, and an attractive girl (Barbara Cerar). Their railway romance gets derailed, but a variety of sight gags and caboose comedics keep the film on track and in loco motion.