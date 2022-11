Not Available

Enlivened by the star turns from James Caan and Sammy Davis Jr., we follow the tale of a not-so-reputable hero. Jud McGraw and a less than innocent Native American maid, known as Little Moon. They have both come to the deserted town of Black Nullar to settle old scores. Out of the smoldering cinders of the town, love finds a way in this deligtful romantic western.