Five students, on a field trip to a Jogjakarta museum, are attracted by a gong on display. When one of them secretly takes the gong out of the museum, they are overcome by curiosity of what the artifact is capable of. They sounded the gong five times despite being warned that a curse befalls those who do so. That night, a mysterious entity appears and the five youths find themselves in a living nightmare that they can't get out of.