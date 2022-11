Not Available

Things start to heat up when public prosecutor Kang takes on the case of Han Sang-woo, a former high school classmate and the future chairman of the Myung-Sun Foundation. Despite his innocent facade, Kang's old friend looks to be guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and even murder. But with Han always one step ahead of Kang, what can our hero do to bring this white collar "public enemy" to justice?