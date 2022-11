Not Available

An unbelievable five cameras cover this monster live show from Gongzilla, which includes a four-minute drum solo by jazz-rock guru Gary Husband. A memorable set list includes "Sinister Minister," "Hanniface," "Aquila," "Thrive," "Lilly," "Bad Habits," "Gongzilla," "Soli" and "Image," with a special guest appearance by Chuck Garvey from the jam band Giant Moe. Exclusive footage shot from a day with the band in the studio is also included.