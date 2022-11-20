Goo 4 Two 6

Not Available

Sharing is caring, one is such a lonely number, and the best things in life always come in pairs! So what does that mean for the cum-starved semen sluts that signed up to star in this extra sticky sperm celebration? It means that Goo for Two is twice as nice and these babes love every second of it! That's right, these cum-freaks get a double dosage of dick drool to savor, share, and absorb with every orifice! They swap pop and share milky mouthfuls of man muck like its good for their health. Actually, it is--Goo for Two is good for you!