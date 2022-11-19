Goo Goo Dolls - Greatest Hits Volume Two

Not Available

Includes Bonus DVD. Vol. 2 by the Goo Goo Dolls. Following its first 'best of' retrospective and before the release of its next original album, The Goo Goo Dolls- Grammy nominated and one of America's favorite rock bands- collects favorite album tracks, previously unreleased recordings, B-sides, rarities, cover versions, live performances, and all of the band's music videos in one CD+DVD set. 'Volume Two' the best of The Goo Goo Dolls seldom heard and often seen, is a must-have.