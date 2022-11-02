Goo Goo Dolls Let Love In - Live And Intimate

Not Available

(...)There's a nagging sense that this is a band that isn't pushing itself very hard: even the hook-solid opening single "Stay With You" seems downright cautious. Coupled with Ballard's penchant for polish, Johnny Rzeznik's introspection on "Without You Here" hews close to the center line before Robbie Takac's "Listen" gives the album a much-needed jolt of energy. The album's featured cover, a faithful, contemporary AOR-friendly take on Supertramp's "Give a Little Bit," is emblematic of the Goo Goo Dolls fortunes here: They often seemed boxed in by a past that's not necessarily their own. --Jerry McCulley