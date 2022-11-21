Not Available

Good Bad and Ugly tells the story of three youths who are unknown to each other, became acquainted during a journey towards Trivandram. All of them have different aims in there mind after reaching trivandram. Sreejith Vijay, Basil, and Sanju are the main characters. The three of them gets involved in a tragedy. Movie story takes a new turn from there on. The movie has a right mix of humor and suspense. Good Bad and Ugly is directed by V R Ratheesh, the movie is produced by Rahul S Kumar and Karthika Mohan under the banner of Karthika Films and Aditya Movies. M G Sreekumar score music for the movie.