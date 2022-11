Not Available

Up on the Horse Pass, in the mist-shrouded mountains, a few cowboys are raided by the men of a notorious bandit named Black Wolf. The reckless Aaron ballsy routs the robbers – but the same night he pays for it with his life. His quiet, reserved brother Jonah swears revenge. It is his chance to step out of his brother’s shadow and finally show his manfulness to his father. But the Black Wolf seems to be one size too big…