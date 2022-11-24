Not Available

Melbourne musician, Nic Tutone (who performs under the name Good Brother) reflects on the year after his younger brother, Tom, was diagnosed with the life-threatening illness Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Nic took a road-trip alone to seek strength and stability in light of the diagnosis. On the trip, in need of an outlet, Nic decided to write an album. A year later Nic has started preparing for the first performance of the project. Together, Nic and Tom reflect on what the year has meant, and will mean, beyond the documentary’s ending.