In a suburban area of a city lives Sakura Ueno and her mother. Sakura has recently quit her job and decided to work temporarily in a nursery school at a friend's request. There she meets a whole lot of cute kids including Ai who she gets to know. Ai's father, Shindo, often comes to pick her up late after school. Seeing this father pick up his daughter reminds Sakura of her relationship with her own father who has largely been absent from her life and Sakura begins to feel close to Shindo, going so far as to cook dinner for him and his daughter. This triggers a memory of her father, following this, changes happen…