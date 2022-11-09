Good Bye, My Love, Good Bye!

Not Available

The monologue of a grown-up woman, whose husband is leaving her for his young mistress. The viewer does not know until the final frames whether the heroine is actually speaking with her husband or simply rehearsing a future conversation, in which she thanks her husband for the time together, assures him that his decision is the right one, confirms his honest choice of heart, and remembers the touching moments of their past, releasing her husband and promising to cope with loneliness. And only the unexpected finale uncovers for the viewer the woman's true desire in this moment.