Good Evening to Everybody

Anna Carballo returns from the States after four years to fetch her older sister Sarah from their Baguio mansion. Anna spends the night in Manila in a hotel and accidentally meets her former fiance, Roy Valdez. That night Anna has a weird dream where Sarah brings her to their dining room and their entire deceased family greets her, “Magandang gabi sa inyong lahat!” Anna proceeds to Baguio the next day and is gradually terrified as most of the things in her dream happen in reality.