GOOD FORTUNE is the rags to riches tale of conscious capitalism pioneer John Paul DeJoria. Born with nothing, at times homeless on the streets of LA, “JP” spent his early adulthood in and out of motorcycle gangs only to wheel and deal his way to the top of a vast hair and tequila empire. A modern day Robin Hood, JP’s motto is “Success unshared is failure.” The son of immigrants, JP defies the stereotype of 'the 1%' and is the poster boy of the triple bottom line – people, planet and profit. A success story full of ups and downs, GOOD FORTUNE is the portrait of an extraordinary business man.