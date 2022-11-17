Good Girl, Bad Girl

Not Available

In LA, Terri is making a movie called "Space Pirates." For cash and in hopes of finding a sugar daddy, she dances in a cabaret. Nick, her boyfriend, is jealous. When a customer flashes a briefcase full of money, Terri arranges to meet him at a hotel; she's stashed Nick in the closet to steal the money while she keeps the john, Chao, busy. When Nick gets the case open, there's no cash, just snakes. Terri realizes that the snakes must have some value, so she ties up Chao to force him to tell her how to convert the snakes back into cash. She keeps the dim Nick involved and also gets help from other cabaret customers beguiled by her charms. But what about "Space Pirates"?