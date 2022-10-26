Good Luck Algeria

Not Available

Samir has given much of his time and money developing ski equipments for a Swedish Olympic athlete. When the contract fails, his business partner and closest friend plans to save their company by sending Samir to represent Algeria at the Winter Olympics! Already broke, and expecting his second child, Samir trains to become the first Algerian cross-country skiing male athlete to participate in the winter games. Samir, the eldest son of an Algerian emigrant must first go back to his father's homeland in order to achieve this goal.