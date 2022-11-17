Not Available

"I don't want to be Japanese!" filmmaker Matthew Hashiguchi recalls yelling at his father. Growing up Japanese-American in a predominantly white Irish-Catholic neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio, Matthew wondered what made him different, why he stood out. Years later he set out to document his family's experiences of being Japanese in America before, during, and after World War II. GOOD LUCK SOUP explores several generations assimilating into a new culture while preserving their own.