Good Morning President is an abridged version of the politics and life of three different presidents. The three are: the older President Kim Jung-ho at the end of his term, the young President Cha Ji-wook, a skillful manipulator of foreign policy and with great determination, and a female President Han Kyuong-ja. They are distressed over the choices they have to make between politics and ethics. The affliction of Kim Jung-ho who wins the lottery, the agony of Cha Ji-wook who donates an organ, and the troubles of Han Kyuong-ja who faces the crisis of divorce.
|Jang Dong-gun
|Cha Ji-wook
|Ko Du-Shim
|Han Gyung-ja
|Im Ha-ryong
|Choi Chang-myeon
|Han Chae-young
|Kim Ee-yeon
|Gong Ho-seok
|Gyung-ja\'s Advisor 1
|Gong Hyung-jin
|Gas Station Attendant
