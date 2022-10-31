Not Available

Good Morning President

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Soran Playment

Good Morning President is an abridged version of the politics and life of three different presidents. The three are: the older President Kim Jung-ho at the end of his term, the young President Cha Ji-wook, a skillful manipulator of foreign policy and with great determination, and a female President Han Kyuong-ja. They are distressed over the choices they have to make between politics and ethics. The affliction of Kim Jung-ho who wins the lottery, the agony of Cha Ji-wook who donates an organ, and the troubles of Han Kyuong-ja who faces the crisis of divorce.

Cast

Jang Dong-gunCha Ji-wook
Ko Du-ShimHan Gyung-ja
Im Ha-ryongChoi Chang-myeon
Han Chae-youngKim Ee-yeon
Gong Ho-seokGyung-ja\'s Advisor 1
Gong Hyung-jinGas Station Attendant

View Full Cast >

Images