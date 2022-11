Not Available

Little Rocquefort, the mouse named after a cheese, decides his little mouse-hole room could stand a bit of redecorating and, as fate and good story-telling would have it, he notices that there are rolls of wallpaper and buckets of paint in the big room where the cat is snoozing. He decides the cat's whiskers would make good paint brushes, especially for touch-up work in those little-bitty corners, but he wakes that cat up when he snips his whiskers, and the chase is on.