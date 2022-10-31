Not Available

Good News

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

At fictitious Tait University in the Roaring 20's, co-ed and school librarian Connie Lane falls for football hero Tommy Marlowe. Unfortunately, he has his eye on gold-digging vamp Pat McClellan. Tommy's grades start to slip, which keeps him from playing in the big game. Connie eventually finds out Tommy really loves her and devises a plan to win him back and to get him back on the field.

Cast

June AllysonConnie Lane
Peter LawfordTommy Marlowe
Mel TorméDanny
Robert E. StricklandPeter Van Dyne III
Donald MacBrideCoach Johnson
Tom DuganPooch

