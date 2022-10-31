At fictitious Tait University in the Roaring 20's, co-ed and school librarian Connie Lane falls for football hero Tommy Marlowe. Unfortunately, he has his eye on gold-digging vamp Pat McClellan. Tommy's grades start to slip, which keeps him from playing in the big game. Connie eventually finds out Tommy really loves her and devises a plan to win him back and to get him back on the field.
|June Allyson
|Connie Lane
|Peter Lawford
|Tommy Marlowe
|Mel Tormé
|Danny
|Robert E. Strickland
|Peter Van Dyne III
|Donald MacBride
|Coach Johnson
|Tom Dugan
|Pooch
