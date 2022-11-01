Not Available

Good People, Bad Things is the story of a successful architect whose life drastically changes one night after he gets into a car accident. He is suddenly thrust into a world of crime and must fight for his freedom as he is blackmailed into becoming a con man. Forced to prey on lonely, rich women Danny begins to pay off his debts, until he falls in love with one of his marks, a beautiful single mother named Claire. Danny tries to leave both the blackmailer and his life of crime behind.