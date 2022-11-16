Good Posture

Not Available

With her widower father currently living it up in Paris with a young, new girlfriend, Lilian has been placed into the care of family friends over in Brooklyn, New York. Under the roof of famed author, Julia Price, Lilian has no real motivation to live any other lifestyle than that of her hermit housemate. To impress her ex-boyfriend, and the other cynics around her, Lilian suddenly decides to make a documentary on Julia - albeit, an unauthorized one - with the help of some new people in her life.