Good Rascals

A colorful group of characters clash over a crooked gambling game when they meet head to head in old Edo during the samurai era in Japan. From a carnival atmosphere with a few touches of humor to a powerful swordfight drama, this is an exciting and highly enter-taining film. Great performances and an excellent cast which includes the soon to be famous "Tora-san" actor Atsumi Kyoshi in a rare jidai geki appearance.