Good Satan

Not Available

A camera crew has the unique opportunity to record Satan in his natural habitat and it looks like he's quite happy with it. He has the perfect job, he is for the most part feared and respected, and his minions jump to his every whim. After 6,000 years he is invited back to heaven, and he goes - expecting to return to his place beside God as Lucifer, the Angel of Light. But when it turns out the invitation is not for the expected welcome home, but is rather for Christ's Second Coming-out party, things quickly go to hell. Worse, his former girlfriend is now partnering with the biggest douche-bag in Heaven. Satan decides he misses the place anyway, and wants back in. So he decides he needs to find a way to re-earn God's respect in order to be welcomed back. We learn that the Devil does for once care - kind of.