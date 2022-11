Not Available

Donald is leading a scout troop consisting of his nephews on a hike in the woods. Donald isn't nearly the expert on the woods that he thinks he is, much to the amusement of the boys. In a bid for sympathy, he douses himself in catsup and fakes injury; the boys bandage him so thoroughly he can't see, and he stumbles into a pot of honey, and is soon getting all too much attention from a bear.