Good Things Come in Small Packages

She may be tiny...but sexual dynamo Tami Monroe generates a million watts of erotic electricity! New to the Hollywood scene, Tami's adventures on the road to stardom are dirty and delicious! As a passionate personal assistant, this lusty lass moves up fast. Sexy superstar Kimberly Scott takes an interest in our heroine...and that's not all! The wanton wheeling and dealings of producers and gossip reporters are scandalous beyond belief. But rest assured, Tami can handle any problem that comes her way. Stand back, Hollywood! It won't be long before we see her name in lights.