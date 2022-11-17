GOOD WEALTH 2020

Not Available

Bob is middle-age divorced man, hardly meet his end needs but still remain positive. His only on is diagnosed as cardiac failure, which give Bob high burden to maintain his son’s necessary medical treatment.. One day he made a wish to the God of Wealth : “I wish i could be rich before i die.” One night, Bob appears in a wide open office of a men wearing red outfit, it is God of Wealth himself. God of Wealth granted Bob’s wish, so for the next 7 days, Bob can get money when he wish for. The money-making power comes with a catch : “All the money come from one’s happy memory. The more money you take, the more happy memory you will lose.” Bob thought that with such money in hand, he can solve everything, But after excessive money spending, the son lose his memory to his father Bob.