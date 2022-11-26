Good Wife: Wife's Experience

Not Available

Oh Kwang-soo, a multi-personality who lives in his own world, accidentally finds Soon-i who fell on the road and takes her home. Trapped in Oh Kwang-soo's world, Soon-i wants to escape the room as she feels as if she is being raised, watched and tamed like a pet with her abduction. Soon-i wants a lover, someone who will love her completely, and not a sex partner. Ma Dal-jin, a colleague and pornographic webtoon writer, adores Kwang-soo. While he acknowledges Kwang-soo's mentality, whether he is real or virtual, he is also confused by his multiple personalities. Soon-i, who eventually ran away, returns to Kwang-soo's World, confessing that her memory loss manipulated her to get other people's attention and love. Ironically, she dreams of moving to a bigger house (Garden of Eden) with the money she earned from selling herself... Two people dreaming of true love. Can they live happily ever after?