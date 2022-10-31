Goodbye, Boy

Not Available

Winter 1988 - Middle school student Jin-Woo lives with his unemployed alcoholic father and his mother who frequently attempts to run away from home due to her unhappiness with her husband. Jin-Woo's older sister does whatever she wants and fumes at her mother for the life she lives. Jin-Woo feels sorry for his mom who has to support the family alone and starts to work as a newspaper delivery boy. At the newspaper distribution plant, he meets another boy named Chang-Geun who works hard to save money. Jin-Woo learns from Chang-Geun things like how to smoke, drink alcohol and how to deal with girls. Jin-Woo learns about life through Chang-Geun.