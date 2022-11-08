Not Available

Goodbye Broadway

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Pat and Molly Malloy, once famed vaudeville and Broadway performers, arrive to play the small town of Hamilton, Conn. with a troupe of dancers, singers, a trained dog and an educated seal. Harry Clark, the clerk at the rundown Swanzey Hotel, insults Pat and the latter uses the $4000, that he and Molly have been saving for years to buy a retirement farm, to buy the hotel so he can fire Harry. Local skinflint, J.A. Higgins wants the hotel as he knows the state has intentions to buy it for a museum, but Pat won't sell.

Cast

Alice BradyMolly Malloy
Charles WinningerPat Malloy
Tom BrownChuck Bradford
Dorothea KentJeanne Carlyle
Frank JenksHarry Clark
Jed ProutyJ.A. Higgins

