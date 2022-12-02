Goodbye Burlesque

Not Available

In this musical comedy set to 1950's rock 'n' roll, three women are working in a burlesque club. They are more than content with their jobs but things start to change when the management starts to make demands. Their sleazy manager, who seems to have a wandering eye for the hard working girls, tries to convince them to show more flesh. Although he assures them that it will bring in more business and thus create more money for them, they refuse. What will happen when the pressure is on for them to "take it off"?