Goodbye Captain

The leader of the robbery Tai, Yip Tin Chiu and assistant Shing planned to get share of the sum of money. But Tai did not keep his promise and shot down Shing. Fortunately, Chiu fought against Tai and took away all the money. Hong Kong Inspector Fong Siu Man reported to her superior to follow a student Yip Siu Kong, son of Chiu. A female corpse was discovered in town. It was Shing's fiancee, and known that Tai had chased up. For saving his child, Chiu brought along the stolen money to see Tai. Chiu and Siu Kong fought with Tai. At this dangerous moment, Man appeared to save both of them, and a large group of Police arrived. Chiu was forced to keep Man as hostage, so Police let Chiu run away eventually.