Goodbye Marilyn Part 1

And so our attractive heroine Marilyn (Julie Hunter) is in Mr. Egger`s (Mark Waxenegger) power-hungry clutches. Marilyn, a former escort girl, is very skeptical, but when he swears eternal love, can the "naive blonde" stay at the mercy of the sex-addicted swindler? Not only that he is caught cheating on more than one occasion - no to all this, He keeps her "trapped" in his "Showgirls Club", a money-making flagship WITHOUT ever giving the girls a payoff. And with that comes Joe (Kookie Ryan) a gifted choreographer into play. Self-deceived by Egger several times and his girlfriend (Kim XXX) robbed - a fatal attraction arises between him and Marylin. What that opens up now is a scheming scene between career-minded showgirls and ruthless showbiz gangsters. A film full of strip shows, groovy music and fraudulent businessmen - in which our heroine attractive Marylin has the last word: "If I go, YOU go broke..."