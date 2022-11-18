Goodbye Mom

Not Available

Aeja (Kang-hee Choi) was once a promising student. Not only did she do well in school, she also loved to write poetry on rainy days & also possessed excellent fighting skills. Her dream was to become a novelist and a few years later she moved to Seoul to fulfill those dreams. Aeja is now 29 years old and has not achieved any of the success she has hoped for. Her only accomplishment to date is winning an award from a local newspaper organziation. Meanwhile, Aeja's personal life is not much better off. Her boyfriend cheated on her and eventually ran off leaving behind large amounts of debt. ...