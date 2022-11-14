Not Available

A vivid new talent in animation just out of NYU, Jack Wedge is the director of Goodbye Mommy, a surrealist, sci-fi, neo-noir fable about a hard-boiled but heartbroken detective whose new case takes him on the trail of a giant missing king and his tiny, adorable alien baby. It is now screening in an online preview. The delirious short takes place in a far future equal parts Blade Runner and Bruegel the Elder, full of tough-talking gangsters, jaw-dropping neon vistas, and enough bizarre creatures and robots to fill several Star Wars cantinas, all meticulously designed by Wedge. The stunning worldbuilding illustrates the animator’s philosophy that movies can be as much about their setting as they are their characters.