From 1948 to 1949, on the eve of the peaceful liberation of Peking, a story that happened in an elementary school for the children of workers under the Kuomintang gun repair shop. A group of innocent children, with their hope and yearning for the new life system in their lives, went from a pure love of guns and stealing guns impulsively, to being inspired and led by a young progressive female teacher — and slowly embark on a Revolutionary Road.