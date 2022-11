Not Available

A headstrong Congresswoman (Joan Crawford) rekindles old romantic flames when she returns to the college she once attended--and was expelled from--to receive an honorary degree. Director Vincent Sherman's 1951 film also stars Robert Young, Eve Arden, Frank Lovejoy, Janice Rule, Howard St. John, Lurene Tuttle, Ellen Corby, Morgan Farley, Viola Roache and John Qualen.