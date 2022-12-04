Goodbye Saigon

Not Available

They are very young and come from all over the industrial districts of Tuscany, so different from the famous hills of Chianti: the steelworks of Piombino, the port of Livorno and the Piaggio factories in Pontedera. It is the red province of “houses of the people” and the Italian Communist Party. Getting away from this region is a dream for them, but this is 1968 and everything is possible! They receive an offer they can’t turn down, a tour in the Far East: Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore. Armed with musical instruments and a desire to sing, they set off hoping for success but find themselves in the middle of the Vietnam War. Fifty years later, Le Stars tell the story of their adventure amongst American soldiers, remote jungle bases and soul music.