This is a journey in which the creator of this documentary tries to find the origin for his creation. While driving on the freeway to Puzi, Chiayi County, WU Yao-tung and Tom continue a conversation left unfinished two decades ago. The dialogue falters; clearly they live in two different worlds. After traversing this journey for 20 years, the dark spectre entangled within the depths of the mind is never driven away.