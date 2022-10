Not Available

Unapologetically brash in dialogue and texture GOODNIGHT JOSEPH PARKER is the classic love story brought to a no-pleasantries bar room. Girl loves man who loves woman, woman isn't worth his time. Into that mix throw in a hopeless drunk with a good heart and weak stomach, a bartender who's more desperate than his customers and Steven Tyler as a shameless bad boy looking for a good time and fast woman. Powerful, gritty, hard hitting and raw.