GOODNIGHT, WE LOVE YOU is a film that chronicles the final stand-up comedy performance of a true living legend - the first female stand-up comic in history: Phyllis Diller. In 2002, Phyllis Diller announced that she would be hanging up her wigs and sequins after 47 years on the road. This film captures a never-before-seen, intimate look at a trailblazer for both women and comedy. Miss Diller provides unprecedented access to her preparations for her final performance at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a revealing and personal study of the art of stand-up comedy as told by an icon and a true comedic genius.