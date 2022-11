Not Available

Carey Hart is a man with a mission (some would say death wish): He's determined to be the first individual to complete a 360-degree back-flip on a 250CC motorcycle. Check out the Tony Hawk tour and then join Carey and his retinue at competitions and behind the scenes. You'll be spellbound as you watch the first-ever back-flip occur right before your stunned eyes. Then, hear the aftershock from some of the biggest names in action sports.