Goof On The Roof

The Stooges take care of a house while their friend is getting married. Their friend wants them to get a TV and have an antenna installed on the house. The Stooges have a great idea. They decide to install the TV themselves and save the money for a wedding present. Shemp keeps on slipping on soap and having his head dunked in a bucket of water while cleaning the house. Larry totally wrecks the wall by setting it on fire and turning it into swiss cheese with a hammer. Shemp takes apart the TV and while installing the antenna, falls and breaks it. The friend comes back, married, and when his fat wife sees the house, she leaves him.