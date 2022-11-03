1953

Goof On The Roof

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 1953

Studio

Not Available

The Stooges take care of a house while their friend is getting married. Their friend wants them to get a TV and have an antenna installed on the house. The Stooges have a great idea. They decide to install the TV themselves and save the money for a wedding present. Shemp keeps on slipping on soap and having his head dunked in a bucket of water while cleaning the house. Larry totally wrecks the wall by setting it on fire and turning it into swiss cheese with a hammer. Shemp takes apart the TV and while installing the antenna, falls and breaks it. The friend comes back, married, and when his fat wife sees the house, she leaves him.

Cast

Shemp HowardShemp
Frank MitchellBill
Moe HowardMoe
Larry FineLarry

View Full Cast >

Images