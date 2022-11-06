Goofy Movies Number Ten

Not Available

This entry in the "whole show on one reel" series begins with a do-it-yourself overture for which the narrator asks the audience to hum any song they like. Next, the "Wotaphony Newsreel" shows clips of early experimental aircraft failing to fly. The "Added Attraction" is a clip of a bear jumping into a large fish tank and trying to catch the fish. Finally, the "Super Stupid Pictures" feature is a narrated silent film telling the life story of an ill-fated woman who was left on a doorstep as an infant, was taken advantage of by men for most of her life, and then came to a sad end after she had turned the tables on them. - Written by TimeNTide on IMDB